Walmart investing millions in updates, remodels at local Indiana stores

Walmart is investing millions of dollars in several of its stores in the Hoosier State this year.
A news release issued Monday says Walmart will invest more than $75 million in updating and remodeling 15 of its Indiana stores.
The news release says that when complete, many remodeled stores will offer pick up, delivery and Express delivery, which are deliveries in under two hours. Those new conveniences will also make the Walmart+ membership program available to more customers, giving them access to benefits including free shipping, free delivery from stores ($35 minimum) fuel discounts, and more.
Stores due for upgrades include two in Evansville, one in Tell City, one in Jasper, and one in Boonville, in addition to others around the state.
Other upgrades included in the 15-store project include refreshed interior exterior (new paint and signage), remodeled bathrooms, added or refreshed private mother's room for nursing mothers, vision centers, increased number of self checkouts and staffed registers, and more.
At this time, there's no word on which stores will be receiving what upgrades.