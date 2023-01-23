Walmart says reopening date not finalized for west side Evansville store following shooting

An Evansville, Indiana Walmart store remains closed after an active shooting incident.

As we reported, authorities responded to the store on the west side of Evansville late Thursday night after a man walked into the building and opened fire. That man was 25-year-old Ronald Mosley II, police said. Mosley was killed in a shootout with officers, but only after Mosley shot a former coworker in the face, sending her to the hospital.

The store remains closed for now, with no reopening date set in stone, Walmart says.

A statement from Walmart obtained by 44News says:

"The store remains closed while we provide support to our associates and determine next steps. A reopening date has yet to be finalized."

As of the last update from police, the victim in the shooting remains hospitalized, but in stable condition.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for any developments.