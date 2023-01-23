 Skip to main content
Walmart says reopening date not finalized for west side Evansville store following shooting

Dashcam footage from an Evansville Police Department squad car

Dashcam footage from an Evansville Police Department squad car shows officers arriving at the Walmart store on Evansville's west side, minutes after frantic 911 callers reported an active shooter at the store

An Evansville, Indiana Walmart store remains closed after an active shooting incident.

As we reported, authorities responded to the store on the west side of Evansville late Thursday night after a man walked into the building and opened fire. That man was 25-year-old Ronald Mosley II, police said. Mosley was killed in a shootout with officers, but only after Mosley shot a former coworker in the face, sending her to the hospital.

The store remains closed for now, with no reopening date set in stone, Walmart says.

A statement from Walmart obtained by 44News says:

"The store remains closed while we provide support to our associates and determine next steps. A reopening date has yet to be finalized."

As of the last update from police, the victim in the shooting remains hospitalized, but in stable condition.

