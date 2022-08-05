Warrick County Animal Control looking for woman accused of dumping puppy

Officials with Warrick County Animal Control says they're looking for a woman who dumped a puppy at the facility in Boonville, Indiana.
A post from Warrick County Animal Control says the woman shown in these photos dumped a puppy on Friday morning.
While the animal control facility may take in strays and allow owners to surrender their pets, they remind the public that animal dumping is against the law.
"IT IS ILLEGAL TO DUMP ANIMALS!!! Warrick County Animal Control needs your help in identifying this woman. She dumped a puppy this morning 8-5-22," the post from animal control says.
Warrick County Animal Control can be reached at (812) 897-6107.