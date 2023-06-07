 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Wednesday...June 7th and Thursday... June 8th for all southwest Indiana
counties...

Particulates and Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults,
and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should limit
prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

Warrick County CASA in need of donations after fire

  • Updated
  • 0
warrick-county-indiana-generic-2020.jpg

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — An organization in Warrick County is asking for the community's help.

Warrick County CASA took to Facebook with a request for donations after a recent fire.

According to the social media post, a fire broke out in the organization's basement storage area, leaving many items damaged.

Items needed include winter clothing for babies and children, strollers, pack and plays, bouncers, exersaucers, and so on.

Volunteers with Warrick County CASA, or "Court Appointed Special Advocate," represent the best interests of children who have been abused and/or neglected and have active cases in the court system. The organization is a non-profit organization and isn't fully funded by the state.

You can find out more about Warrick County CASA and how to donate on their website.

