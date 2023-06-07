Warrick County CASA in need of donations after fire

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — An organization in Warrick County is asking for the community's help.
Warrick County CASA took to Facebook with a request for donations after a recent fire.
According to the social media post, a fire broke out in the organization's basement storage area, leaving many items damaged.
Items needed include winter clothing for babies and children, strollers, pack and plays, bouncers, exersaucers, and so on.
Volunteers with Warrick County CASA, or "Court Appointed Special Advocate," represent the best interests of children who have been abused and/or neglected and have active cases in the court system. The organization is a non-profit organization and isn't fully funded by the state.
You can find out more about Warrick County CASA and how to donate on their website.