Warrick County man killed in overnight crash

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A Warrick County man is dead after a crash that happened overnight, according to authorities.
The Warrick County Sheriff's Office says it happened just after midnight Thursday on Old Plank Road in Chandler, just north of Woodland Springs Drive.
According to the sheriff's office, a family member was talking on the phone with the driver when they heard the crash happen and the phone call abruptly ended.
WCSO says the driver was found and pronounced dead at the scene. They say he was identified as 25-year-old John Mark Benton Jr. of Chandler.
Benton's truck was found off the roadway crashed into a tree.
The sheriff's office says that speeding and alcohol are both suspected factors in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation at this time, and Benton's autopsy is pending.