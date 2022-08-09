Warrick County School Corp. announces safety changes ahead of school year

Officials with the Warrick County School Corporation have announced some safety changes for the district ahead of the 2022-2023 school year.
A letter sent out addressing parents, students, and staff, outlines the changes moving forward as the district's 10,000+ students head back to class.
At the start of this school year, the letter says that the district swill no longer allow parents to walk their children down to the classrooms on the first day of school. The district says the past practice was only possible if the schools could let everyone through the doors without going through the check-in process. According to the letter, schools will continue to vet everyone that wants to enter the school past the front office, but that action will be severely limited as well.
Additionally, parents entering schools to eat lunch with their kids will also no longer be allowed, according to the letter. However, parents will still be allowed to check their child out of school to have lunch.
"The stance from the corporation going forward is to place as many locked doors between the potential violent elements in the world at large from our students," the letter reads. "Making these changes helps strengthen that resolve to protect our staff and students throughout the school year."
The letter references the recent events in Uvalde, Texas, and calls them a reminder of the difficulties districts around the country face in regards to school safety.
Students in the district head back to class on Wednesday.
You can see a full details from the letter in the copy below.