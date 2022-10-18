Warrick County Sheriff’s Office releases bodycam footage of incident involving 14-year-old

A few weeks ago, 44News spoke with a desperate mother in Warrick County seeking justice after she said her 14-year-old was a victim of excessive use of force by the sheriff’s office.
We first reported the incident on October 5th.
The short video that was shared with 44News showed a 14-year-old boy on the ground, taking three punches from one of the officers on top of him.
The child’s mother told 44News those punches landed on his head.
We requested bodycam footage back when we first reported the incident, which Sheriff Mike Wilder shared with 44News on Tuesday.
Sheriff Wilder says the incident began when several officers were sent to a house in Newburgh for a report of a domestic disturbance and a fight involving multiple parties.
Sheriff Wilder says they were arresting an adult for disorderly misconduct when two different juveniles interfered.
The video shows one juvenile on the porch of the home. Sheriff Wilder says the young girl was restrained by officers with the least amount of force as he thought he needed to keep that juvenile back.
Moments later, another juvenile is seen on the videos. “As you’ll see in the video, an officer asked him to stay back. They were trying to deescalate the situation. He continued to move forward,” Sheriff Wilder says.
“The juvenile is then stopped by a second officer. He tries to stop him from interfering in the arrest. He tackles that officer and they go up against the trailer,” Sheriff Wilder tells 44News.
Sheriff Wilder says several officers then jumped in to help.
Seconds later is when the punches were thrown.
“We’re not going to deny there was some closed-fists thrown. But, those were to the back, not to the head,” Sheriff Wilder says.
The video shows the other juvenile, who was restrained on the porch, kicking one of the officers. She was arrested too.
Sheriff Wilder tells 44News, “Did we want it to end like this, as a sheriff? No. Did our deputies? No. But we didn’t make that choice. They did. I’m not going to handcuff my officers and not let them do their job to protect themselves or other people when they’re attacked.”
Sheriff Wilder says the incident was investigated by the Defensive Tactics Force, who investigates every use of force incident.
Sheriff Wilder tells 44News they determined the force used to get the 14-year-old in custody, including the blows to the back, was low-level and acceptable.
Both juveniles were arrested on multiple charges.
Their mother told 44News earlier this month that she believes the use of force used to detain her son was unnecessary and there needs to be consequences for the actions of the officers.