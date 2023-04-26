Warrick County small businesses eligible for COVID-19 recovery funds

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Small businesses in Warrick County could be eligible to receive thousands of dollars in COVID-19 recovery assistance that was recently granted.
Several communities each were awarded with $250,000 of COVID-19 funding to be used for grants aimed at helping small businesses in retaining low-to-moderate income jobs.
Eligible communities include the City of Boonville, the Town of Newburgh, the Town of New Harmony, and any other small businesses in Warrick County.
Companies looking to receive the funding can get up to $10,000, but must meet several requirements that would classify them as small businesses.
You can find all of the requirements and links to the application forms by opening the document below.