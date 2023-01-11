Warrick Humane Society holding Pet Photo Contest fundraiser

Humane society officials in Warrick County, Indiana, are hoping to raise funds through a familiar contest.
The Warrick Humane Society says it's bringing back its annual Pet Photo Contest fundraiser.
According to WHS, the goal is to raise $4,000 through the contest, which will go towards medical care of dogs and cats in the humane society's care.
To enter into the contest is $5 per pet photo, and to vote in the contest is $1 per vote.
WHS says that first, second, and third place photo entries will receive different prize packages.
The contest runs from Jan. 15 through Feb. 18, and can be found at this link.
In 2021, the humane society was able to raise just over $3,000 through the contest.