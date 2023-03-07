Warrick Humane Society hosting first-ever 'Wine, Wags & Whiskers' fundraiser

The Warrick Humane Society in Newburgh, Indiana, is hosting a first-of-its-kind fundraising event.
WHS says it will host its first-ever "Wine, Wags & Whiskers for WHS" event on April 13 at 6 p.m.
The event, sponsored by Jennings Street Public House, will feature a five-course small plates dinner catered by "To the Table," paired with wines presented by wine expert Pam Reimann of Wine-Oh! Tours and Events. All proceeds from the event will benefit WHS Rescue Pets.
It's happening at The Parlour at Jennings Street Public House, located at 300 W. Jennings St. in Newburgh. All attendees must be 21 or older.
Tickets and reserved tables for the event are available online by clicking here.