Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Gallatin, Crittenden, Union
and Hardin Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Henderson, Union,
Vanderburgh and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Henderson, Spencer,
Vanderburgh, Warrick and Daviess Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda,
Smithland Dam...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 35.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.0
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

&&

Warrick Humane Society hosting first-ever 'Wine, Wags & Whiskers' fundraiser

  • Updated
  • 0
Warrick Humane Society

The Warrick Humane Society in Newburgh, Indiana, is hosting a first-of-its-kind fundraising event.

WHS says it will host its first-ever "Wine, Wags & Whiskers for WHS" event on April 13 at 6 p.m.

The event, sponsored by Jennings Street Public House, will feature a five-course small plates dinner catered by "To the Table," paired with wines presented by wine expert Pam Reimann of Wine-Oh! Tours and Events. All proceeds from the event will benefit WHS Rescue Pets.

It's happening at The Parlour at Jennings Street Public House, located at 300 W. Jennings St. in Newburgh. All attendees must be 21 or older.

Tickets and reserved tables for the event are available online by clicking here.

WARRICK HUMANE SOCIETY PRESENTS “WINE, WAGS & WHISKERS FOR WHS”

