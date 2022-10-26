Warrick Humane Society offering holiday pet pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus

The Warrick Humane Society in Warrick County, Indiana, is raising funds through a fun holiday activity for pets and their owners.
The humane society says it will be hosting a pet pictures event featuring Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.
Pets and the entire family is invited to attend the weekend event in November, with all proceeds going to Rescue Pets at Warrick Humane Society.
The event is happening on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and again on Sunday, Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the humane society.
The cost is $25 for 10 to 12 digital photo downloads, or $30 for 10 to 12 photos on a flash drive. No printed photos will be offered, and downloads will be ready one to two weeks after the event ends.
WHS says that no reservations are needed.