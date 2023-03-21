Warrick Humane Society planning its latest low-cost vaccine clinic

Humane society officials in Warrick County, Indiana say their next low-cost pet vaccine clinic is in the works.
The Warrick Humane Society says its next low-cost vaccination clinic will be open to the public on Tuesday, April 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or later if pets are still being seen).
Registration for the clinic opens as soon as 10 a.m. on the day of the event and ends at 1 p.m.
Pricing and services for the event:
- Rabies - $17
- DA2PP - $17
- Bordetella - $15
- Heartworm Test - $22
- FVRCP - $17
- FeLV/FIV test - $25
- Microchip - $20
- Flea Treatment - $10-$20
- Dewormer - $5-$15
The humane society says that only domesticated dogs and cats are being seen. All dogs should also be on a leash, and cats should be in a carrier.
You can find the Warrick Humane Society at 5722 S. Vann Rd. in Newburgh.