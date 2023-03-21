 Skip to main content
Warrick Humane Society planning its latest low-cost vaccine clinic

  • Updated
  • 0
pet graphic mgn

Humane society officials in Warrick County, Indiana say their next low-cost pet vaccine clinic is in the works.

The Warrick Humane Society says its next low-cost vaccination clinic will be open to the public on Tuesday, April 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or later if pets are still being seen).

Registration for the clinic opens as soon as 10 a.m. on the day of the event and ends at 1 p.m.

Pricing and services for the event:

  • Rabies - $17
  • DA2PP - $17
  • Bordetella - $15
  • Heartworm Test - $22
  • FVRCP - $17
  • FeLV/FIV test - $25
  • Microchip - $20
  • Flea Treatment - $10-$20
  • Dewormer - $5-$15

The humane society says that only domesticated dogs and cats are being seen. All dogs should also be on a leash, and cats should be in a carrier.

You can find the Warrick Humane Society at 5722 S. Vann Rd. in Newburgh.

