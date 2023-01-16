 Skip to main content
Warrick Humane Society planning next low-cost vaccine clinic

Humane society officials in Warrick County, Indiana are bringing back a high-demand event for pet owners.

The Warrick Humane Society says it's holding its next Low-Cost Vaccine Clinic on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

The clinic is happening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or later if pets are still being seen), with registration beginning that morning at 10 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m.

During the clinic, different vaccinations and services will be offered for things like rabies, flea treatment, heartworm test, microchipping, de-wormer, and more.

The humane society says registration is limited to the first 50 dogs or cats, and that a potentially long wait should be expected.

