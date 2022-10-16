 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Elevated fire danger expected Monday...

Breezy northwest winds are expected during the day on Monday.
Relative humidity is also expected to be low in the afternoon.
With very dry grass, trees, and bushes across the region due to
the ongoing drought, grass fires and wildfires are expected to be
easier to start and spread more rapidly than normal on Monday.
Take extra care with any activities that may accidentally spark
fires.

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM MONDAY TO 9 AM CDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 23 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing. This will effectively end the growing season.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.

&&

Watch: Indiana U.S. Senate Debate held Sunday evening

Watch live at 6 p.m. CT

  • Updated
  • 0

The Indiana Debate Commission hosted a U.S. Senate Debate on Sunday, Oct. 16.

Candidates participating in the hour-long debate included incumbent Senator Todd Young (R), Thomas McDermott (D), and James Sceniak (L).

You can watch the debate below, provided by the Indiana Debate Commission.

The Indiana Debate Commission will host a single debate between three U.S. Senate candidates Sunday, Oct. 16, with a one-hour broadcast starting at 7 p.m. Eastern.

The single debate in this year’s race will include three candidates: incumbent Sen. Todd Young (Republican), Thomas McDermott (Democrat), and James Sceniak (Libertarian).

Anyone can submit questions for consideration in this debate, which will be moderated by Laura Merrifield Wilson, an associate professor of political science at the University of Indianapolis, and also a commission board member. She previously moderated a gubernatorial debate in 2016.

Questions for these candidates will come primarily from Hoosier voters, which can be submitted online at www.indianadebatecommission.com.

To submit a question for consideration, click “Ask Your Question” on the top menu of the commission website through September 30. Questions will be reviewed and selected solely by the commission, and some submitters may be offered the opportunity to ask their questions in person.

The debate will be broadcast live from the studios of WFYI-TV in Indianapolis. The commission will provide a live broadcast feed and web stream to news media outlets across Indiana for viewers statewide.

Hoosiers will be able to view the debates locally, via live stream on the Indiana Debate Commission website and the commission’s YouTube channel.

Full media specifications for the live broadcast and stream will be distributed closer to the debate date.

The Indiana Debate Commission is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that organizes nonpartisan, citizen-focused political debates as a service to the public. Since 2007, the commission has produced 23 statewide debates in U.S. Senate and gubernatorial elections. The group’s work is underwritten by a variety of media and community organizations. The major sponsor for this year’s debate is AARP Indiana.

