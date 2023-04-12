Water main damaged in German Township, prompting early dismissal at local schools

GERMAN TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WEVV) — Community members living in the community of German Township should be aware of an issue with the township's water Wednesday.
The German Township Water District says that a water main was hit and damaged Wednesday, affecting customers in several areas.
Affected water customers include those in the areas of Wadesville, Blairsville, Stewartsville, and Poseyville.
Because of the incident, all schools in the Metropolitan School District of North Posey County will be dismissing at 11 a.m.
Crews are currently on-sit working to repair the water main, but a timeline for repairs wasn't immediately released.
