Wesselman Woods expanding through historic land deals with UE, City of Evansville

  • Updated
  • 0
Wesselman Woods
Tommy Mason

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Officials with Wesselman Woods came together with leads from the City of Evansville and the University of Evansville on Monday to make a big announcement.

The nonprofit organization will be adding 90 acres of land to its urban nature preserve.

The first land acquisition is a gift from the City of Evansville: 32 acres formerly known as the Par 3 golf course and the 16-acre forested middle section of Wesselman Park. The second land acquisition was a recent $2 million purchase of the 42-acre UE property on Division Street, adjacent to the 220-acre nature preserve.

Officials with Wesselman Woods say they plan to transform the former golf course in stages that include a forest regeneration project and a new nature center to complement the original nature center.

“For years to come, Par 3 may begin to look ‘weedy,’ but that’s what we want – our aim is to allow this area to naturally regenerate with the ancient DNA of the trees in WW. It will take time and it may test the community’s patience, but we must be forward thinking. We are living and breathing in 2023, but we need to be thinking of our community in 2073. Now is the time to reforest our city,” Wesselman Woods Executive Director Zach Garcia says.

Funding support for the UE Division Street property will be provided by a $1 million matching grant from the Next Level Conservation Trust.

"I am delighted to announce that the University of Evansville has finalized a deal to sell our Division Street property to Wesselman Woods Nature Preserve,” said UE President Christopher Pietruszkiewicz. “This agreement aligns with our commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship, and we are honored to play a role in preserving and protecting this precious natural resource in our community for generations to come."

Officials with the nature preserve say the expansion will "enrich the livelihoods of all species" by providing larger habitat, a buffer to air pollution, and by helping to act as a water filter for Pigeon Creek.

You can check out more about Monday's announcement below.

Wesselman Woods expansion

