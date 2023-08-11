Wesselman Woods hosting free admission week to celebrate new accessible trail

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Wesselman Woods is offering free admission for a week to celebrate a new trail that's designed to be accessible for individuals with limited mobility.
The nature preserve will host its free admission week during regular business hours from Thursday, Aug. 24, to Sunday, Aug. 27, with an additional two free days of admission on the following Tuesday and Wednesday, since Wesselman Woods is closed on Mondays.
According to Wesselman Woods, the preserve's Mini Loop Trail was transformed into an ADA accessible path thanks to funding from the AARP Community Challenge Grant.
The trail provides viewing access to the Alcoa Raptor Building, which includes resident animal ambassadors such as the bald eagle, peregrine falcon, and great horned owl. It also provides a close-up view of Wesselma Woods' County Champion Tulip Tree, and is frequented used by guests who take tours at the annual Maple Sugarbush Festival.
“We are incredibly proud that AARP selected Wesselman Woods for this investment to make Evansville more livable for residents of all ages,” stated Director of Development Jerry Rairdon. “AARP is a nationwide leader in making communities more livable and we are honored that they see the tangible value this project will bring to our area.”
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the trail will be held to kick off the first morning of free admission.