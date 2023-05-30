 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
TUESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Tuesday, May 30, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Tuesday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for ozone is issued when a combination of
high temperatures, light winds and other factors are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Wesselman Woods offering free admission this week

  • Updated
  • 0
Wesselman Woods offering free admission this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Save the date, grab the sunscreen, and pack your water bottle for a week full of FREE outdoor enjoyment at Wesselman Woods.

They will open their gates for free in honor of their 50th anniversary.

44News spoke with Director of Marketing & Community Engagement of Wesselman Woods, Kristina Arwood, on celebrating 50 years, “This year we are celebrating our 50th anniversary as a national natural landmark. We’re one of quite a few in Indiana, but it makes it all the more special.”

You can enjoy 4 miles of trails and the 5-acre Nature Playscape at no charge, so that you can happily hike with family and friends.

The conservation of Wesselman Woods is unique considering they have so many different types of animals you can spot. Animals such as mammals, snakes, turtles, amphibians, birds, and too many kinds of different bugs to count. 

Wesselman Woods provides environmental education and outdoor recreation experiences. It is also a place to pause and reconnect with nature.

44News spoke with visitor, Steve Pritchett, on the importance of 50 years of Wesselman Woods for the community, “They should feel a sense of pride because it’s a unique situation we have here. With old growth forest is right in the middle town where you can get away from hustle bustle and enjoy the peace and tranquility of the forest.

You can learn from their many research activities and they will even be offering free self guided tours this week!

The woods will be open from 9 A.M. until 5 P.M. and noon to 5 P.M. on Sunday, June 4th.

