 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
SATURDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Saturday, June 24th for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Saturday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Wesselman Woods seeks funding for new nature mural

  • Updated
  • 0
Wesselman Woods seeks funding for new nature mural

Wesselman Woods GoFundMe

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Officials with Wesselman Woods nature preserve say they're seeking funding for a new project.

Wesselman Woods is asking for the community's support to create a new nature mural.

According to Wesselman Woods, the new mural will be created by Princeton artist Mya Hatfield and featured on the former recycling center.

Officials say the new mural would make an excellent location for the community to take photos while also adding more value to Wesselman Woods as a tourist destination.

The nature preserve is trying to reach a $5,000 donation goal, and hopes that anyone who makes a donation can feel a sense of pride and ownership in the piece.

For more information on the project or to make a donation, visit the GoFundMe donation page.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you