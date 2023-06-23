Wesselman Woods seeks funding for new nature mural

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Officials with Wesselman Woods nature preserve say they're seeking funding for a new project.
Wesselman Woods is asking for the community's support to create a new nature mural.
According to Wesselman Woods, the new mural will be created by Princeton artist Mya Hatfield and featured on the former recycling center.
Officials say the new mural would make an excellent location for the community to take photos while also adding more value to Wesselman Woods as a tourist destination.
The nature preserve is trying to reach a $5,000 donation goal, and hopes that anyone who makes a donation can feel a sense of pride and ownership in the piece.
For more information on the project or to make a donation, visit the GoFundMe donation page.