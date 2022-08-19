Wesselman Woods set to reopen after early August storms

A popular nature reserve in Evansville, Indiana, will be back open to the public soon following a lengthy closure caused by storm damage.

Officials at Wesselman Woods tell 44News they'll be welcoming the public back on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

The preserve had been closed since heavy winds and rain swept through the area on Aug. 1, leaving behind fallen limbs and debris.

Officials at Wesselman Woods say they're looking forward to welcoming visitors back ahead of their Birthday Bash event from Sept. 1 through Sept. 4.

During that event, Wesselman Woods will be celebrating its 50-year anniversary with free admission to the woods, along with other fun activities.