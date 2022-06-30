 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Thursday, June 30, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,
Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds, and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

West Nile virus detected in northern Indiana

  Updated
  • 0
west nile virus mosquito

Indiana has confirmed a human case of West Nile virus.

It's the first case to be confirmed in the state this year.

Health officials say the patient is a Lake County resident.

State health leaders are now urging Hoosiers to protect themselves from mosquito bites that cause the potentially deadly virus.

“All Hoosiers should take precautions to protect themselves against mosquito bites at their 4th of July celebrations and for the rest of the summer,” said State Public Health Veterinarian Jennifer Brown.“We are at risk for mosquito-borne disease through the first hard freeze,” she said.

The Indiana Department of Health says more cases are likely as the mosquito season progresses.

Residents across the state are being encouraged to take precautions to reduce their risk of exposure.

