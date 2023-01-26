West side Evansville home suffers heavy damage in fire, three people displaced

Evansville Fire Department crews have been dispatched to a house fire Thursday morning.
Dispatchers tell 44News that crews are at the scene of a house fire on Hillcrest Terrace, just off of South Barker Avenue. The public should avoid the area while crews work to extinguish the flames.
The call came in around 10:45 a.m. Our crew at the scene said the fire was out shortly after 11 a.m.
We're told there was heavy fire damage in the kitchen and smoke damage throughout the rest of the home.
EFD says that the people living at the house were home and watching TV when they heard a noise coming from the kitchen. That's when they saw smoke and fire coming from the stove top and cabinets and evacuated the house.
No firefighters or residents were injured in the incident, but EFD says that three adults are displaced.
According to EFD, the fire was ruled accidental, and started from the stove being accidentally turned on.