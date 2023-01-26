West side Evansville home suffers heavy damage in fire

Evansville Fire Department crews have been dispatched to a house fire Thursday morning.
Dispatchers tell 44News that crews are at the scene of a house fire on Hillcrest Terrace, just off of South Barker Avenue. The public should avoid the area while crews work to extinguish the flames.
The call came in around 10:45 a.m. Our crew at the scene said the fire was out shortly after 11 a.m.
We're told there was heavy fire damage in the kitchen and smoke damage throughout the rest of the home.
No firefighters or residents were injured in the incident.
The cause of the fire isn't clear at this time, but stay with us on-air and online for any updates.