West side Evansville Walmart reopening Wednesday morning

  • Updated
  • 0

Nearly a week after an active shooter incident, the Walmart store on the west side of Evansville is slated to reopen.

Officials with the company announced that the store on South Red Bank Road would reopen at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

That's after an active shooter incident that unfolded at the store on Thursday, Jan. 19. Police said a former employee of the store, Ronald Mosley II, walked in with a handgun and targeted employees while they were gathering for a meeting late that night.

Mosley was killed after exchanging gunfire with authorities, but not before shooting a former co-worker, sending her to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Mosley had previously been arrested and banned from the store in 2022, after authorities said he attacked multiple coworkers.

While Mosley faced four misdemeanor counts in the case and was attending Mental Health Court for treatment, court officials said they had no legal reason to prevent him from owning a gun.

Police haven't said how Mosley got the 9mm handgun used in the attack, but we'll continue working to learn new details.

