West Side Nut Club announces plans for 2022 'Santa Land' event

  • Updated
West Side Nut Club

The West Side Nut Club is preparing for its annual Santa Land event.

The Christmas-themed event will take place in Evansville on two weekends in December - Dec. 10 and Dec. 11, then Dec. 17 and Dec. 18, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

This year's plans include complimentary cookies, hot chocolate, and free photos with Santa Claus.

There will also be special visits from characters like Paw Patrol, Buzz Lightyear, SpongeBob, the Grinch, Barney, and many more.

It's all happening at Acorn Plaza, on the corner of 10th and Franklin Street.

For more information, just visit the Nut Club's website or RSVP on Facebook.

Santa Land

