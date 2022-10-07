 Skip to main content
...First widespread frost of the season possible this weekend...

Cool surface high pressure will overspread the Quad State today.
North winds may keep temperatures too warm tonight and Saturday
morning for widespread frost. However, patchy frost will be
possible in sheltered areas along and north of a line from Van
Buren Missouri to Paducah and Greenville Kentucky.

More widespread frost is expected Saturday night into Sunday
morning. Temperatures may even dip below freezing in a few areas
in the pre-dawn hours Sunday. Unprotected tender vegetation could
be damaged or killed.

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half-Pot passes $1 million mark

  Updated
  • 0
2022 West Side Nut Club Half-Pot passes $1 million mark

2022 West Side Nut Club Half-Pot passes $1 million mark on Friday

The West Side Nut Club's Fall Festival Half-Pot has officially passed the $1 million mark.

The annual half-pot hit $1 million around 12:20 p.m. on Friday, during the fifth day of ticket sales.

Ticket sales will continue through Friday until 10 p.m. After that, sales will resume from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

After ticket sales end, the winning number will be announced at 8 p.m. that Saturday on the Benjamin and Anna Bosse Foundation Main Stage.

The Nut Club says you must be at least 18 to enter, but that you don't have to be present at the ticket drawing to win.

You can track the running total of the half-pot on nutclubfallfestival.com/half-pot.

