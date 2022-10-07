West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half-Pot passes $1 million mark

The West Side Nut Club's Fall Festival Half-Pot has officially passed the $1 million mark.
The annual half-pot hit $1 million around 12:20 p.m. on Friday, during the fifth day of ticket sales.
Ticket sales will continue through Friday until 10 p.m. After that, sales will resume from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
After ticket sales end, the winning number will be announced at 8 p.m. that Saturday on the Benjamin and Anna Bosse Foundation Main Stage.
The Nut Club says you must be at least 18 to enter, but that you don't have to be present at the ticket drawing to win.
You can track the running total of the half-pot on nutclubfallfestival.com/half-pot.