West Side Nut Club releases 2022 Munchie Map

  • Updated
Fall Festival

The West Side Nut Club has released its 2022 "Munchie Map" for the 101st annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival.

You can see the full Munchie Map below. You can also open it in a new window to zoom in further by clicking here.

WSNC 2022 Munchie Map

The 101st Fall Festival is scheduled to fully kick off on Monday, Oct. 3, and all the food being served along West Franklin Street is just one of many attractions.

To see a full schedule for the 2022 Fall Festival, visit nutclubfallfestival.com/schedule. You can also see the Munchie Map on the Nut Club's website here.

