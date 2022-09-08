West Side Nut Club releases details for annual Fall Festival Pet Parade

Officials with the West Side Nut Club have released details for the group's annual Fall Festival Pet Parade.
The 2022 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Pet Parade will get underway at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, with line-up beginning at 8 a.m. and judging at 9 a.m.
According to WSNC, the 2022 Pet Parade will include eight categories - Girl With Pet, Boy With Pet, Group With Pet, Girl No Pet, Boy No Pet, Group No Pet, Special Group, and Large Animals.
The parade route will travel west on West Franklin Street past the Main Stage located at 12th Avenue.
The nut club says the event, which is sponsored by the Pet Food Center and the Vanderburgh Humane Society, is open to kids of all ages, with or without pets.
WSNC asks that no full size vehicles be used to pull trailers or participates in the parade. ATV’s, Go Carts, and Side-by-Sides are allowed.
For a full list of details on this year's pet parade, visit nutclubfallfestival.com/events/pet-parade.