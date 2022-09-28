West Side Nut Club shares details on 2022 Fall Festival Half-Pot

The West Side Nut Club has released details on this year's West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half-Pot.

Ticket sales for the Nut Club Half-Pot will begin and continue throughout the annual Fall Festival, which kicks off on Monday, Oct. 3.

You'll be able to purchase your tickets from four booths located along West Franklin Street, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 7, and then from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Tickets will be available in different packages: one ticket for $5, three for $10, 20 for $20, 50 for $40, and 150 for $100.

After ticket sales end, the winning number will be announced at 8 p.m. that Saturday on the Benjamin and Anna Bosse Foundation Main Stage.

The Nut Club says you must be at least 18 to enter, but that you don't have to be present at the ticket drawing to win.

In 2021, the total pot reached just over $1.5 million, and the Nut Club said that an anonymous winner came forward to claim their half.

A full list of details plus a live tracker of the pot's total will be available on nutclub.org/halfpot.