West Side Nut Club votes to pass $377K in donations to local organizations

Members of Evansville's West Side Nut Club approved a large amount of donations for local organizations on Tuesday night.
During a Tuesday night meeting, the Nut Club voted on and passed donations totaling $377,100.
The funds come directly from the annual Fall Festival and the Nut Club Half-Pot.
Organizations receiving a chunk of that money include local schools, law enforcement, and other community organizations like Easterseals, Honor Flight, and many more.
The Nut Club says you can request funds for your organization on nutclub.org/funding-request.
You can see a full breakdown of organizations receiving funds approved Tuesday night below.