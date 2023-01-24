West side Walmart team shows appreciation for local law enforcement after active shooter incident

Team members from the Walmart store on the west side of Evansville stopped by the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office to show their appreciation for local law enforcement on Tuesday.

According to VCSO,, the Walmart team members stopped by with a very kind, and delicious, delivery on Tuesday morning.

The sheriff's office shared a photo of the Tuesday morning gesture, showing several VCSO members with Walmart employees who dropped off several dozen donuts.

"We cannot thank you or your officers enough for the level of protection and bravery shown to our customers and associates on Thursday night," a statement on behalf of Walmart management and staff shared by VCSO says. "Thanks to each and every one of the team - you'll never know how appreciative we are and how proud we are to say our police are the best!"

Within minutes of the first Thursday night 911 call reporting an active shooter situation at the Walmart on South Red Bank Road, dozens of officers arrived at the scene and fearlessly rushed to the aid of those inside.

Police said they fatally shot the gunman, Ronald Mosley II, in an exchange of gunfire.

One woman was taken to the hospital in the attack - Amber Cook. Cook's family told us Monday that she had already undergone several surgeries, and that she would still need several more.

It's still not clear where or how Mosley got the gun that was used in the shooting, but Mental Health Court officials said there was no legal basis to strip him of his right to own a firearm. Mosley had been attending Mental Health Court after his May 2022 arrest, where he was charged with four misdemeanor battery charges after being accused of attacking coworkers at the Walmart store.

The west side Walmart store has been closed since the incident, but is slated to reopen to the public on Wednesday.

We will continue to provide any developments on the story.