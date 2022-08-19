Widow of slain Evansville firefighter makes first court appearance after being charged with murder

The widow of slain Evansville Fire Department firefighter Robert Doerr appeared in court for the first time Friday after being charged with murder in connection with her late husband's death.

Elizabeth Fox-Doerr appeared for her initial hearing on Friday after being charged on Thursday in connection to the investigation.

Court records show Fox-Doerr is facing charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Those charges were filed in addition to the perjury charge she was arrested on back in July.

During her court appearance Friday, 44News learned that a new lawyer was being appointed to Fox-Doerr's case. Additionally, a preliminary plea of not guilty was entered by the judge on her behalf.

The other man arrested in connection to the investigation was Larry Richmond Sr., according to police.

Richmond Sr. also faces charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the case. Court records show prosecutors are seeking a penalty of life in prison without parole for Richmond Sr.

The investigation into firefighter Robert Doerr's death has been ongoing since 2019, when he was shot and killed in front of his Oakley Street home.

Fox-Doerr will be back in court on Sept. 2 at 10 a.m.