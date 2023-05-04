Willard Library announces hiring of new Library Director

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Evansville's historic Willard Public Library has hired a new director.
Officials with Willard announced George Carter as the library's new Library Director on Thursday.
Carter joins Willard Library with over 20 years of experience in the industry, and comes to Evansville from Victorville City Library in California, where he served as the Library Manager for the past five years.
During his time in Victorville, Carter led the library through significant growth and development, spearheading the Library Master Plan and several innovative programs and initiatives. Prior to his tenure in Victorville, he held various leadership positions in libraries, including the San Bernardino County Law Library.
"We are thrilled to welcome George to our library and community," said Jeffrey H. Bosse, President of the Willard Public Library Board. "His extensive experience, leadership skills, and commitment to community engagement make him the ideal person to lead our library into the future."
Carter will assume his official duties in June.