Willard Library celebrates its 138th birthday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Willard Library is celebrating its 138th birthday Tuesday as Indiana’s oldest public library.
The library, which stands alone and is not part of the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library, as it was started in 1885, and is still at the current location on First Avenue.
We spoke with Interim Library Director, Arrika Taylor, on the legacy of the library, “I feel very fortunate to be a part of it, it’s a lasting legacy. When our founder, Willard Carpenter, opened the library, he was very adamant about making it a building, a resource. Open to people of all walks of life. And that is something we continue to do today.”
The Library is opening their doors to the public with refreshments and activities to celebrate.
As far as activities go, punch and cake will be available, as well raffles for Willard Public Library merchandise. A short presentation will be given on the library’s history. There will even be a couple short stories told about the library’s famous Grey Lady Ghost.
For the younger party goers, staff will have cupcakes in addition to story time and crafts.
We spoke with member, Toby Shaw, on, “It’s pretty incredible, I knew it was the 138th birthday coming up. I think it’s a great place to come and spend some time, it’s a good place to study, a good place to do research. I’ve always enjoyed coming here. I’m 51, my grandma's long gone, but she brought me here as a little kid.”
Tonight, the birthday celebration for the library will start at 6:30, so book your calendars.