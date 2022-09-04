 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Willard Library kicks off 'Better Book Sale' on Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Willard Library

Willard Public Library in Evansville is inviting the public to attend one of their most significant fundraisers. 

The "Better Books Sale" is set to kick off Tuesday, September 6th and run through Friday, September 9th. 

We're told the second book sale of the year will be held during normal library operation hours in The Browning Gallery in the library's lower level. 

Organizers say the annual sale offers the public the opportunity to purchase books considered rare, antique, and part of special collections. 

There will also be 1st editions, high school, and university year books. Organizers say books will be individually priced to sell. 

The schedule is set as followed: 

Tuesday & Wednesday: Regular Price

Thursday: Books are half price

Friday: Bag Sale

Willard Library is open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend the "Better Books Sale." 

Patrons do not need to have a Willard Library card to shop.

Willard Library kicks off "Better Book Sale" on Tuesday

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you