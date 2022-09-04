Willard Library kicks off 'Better Book Sale' on Tuesday

Willard Public Library in Evansville is inviting the public to attend one of their most significant fundraisers.
The "Better Books Sale" is set to kick off Tuesday, September 6th and run through Friday, September 9th.
We're told the second book sale of the year will be held during normal library operation hours in The Browning Gallery in the library's lower level.
Organizers say the annual sale offers the public the opportunity to purchase books considered rare, antique, and part of special collections.
There will also be 1st editions, high school, and university year books. Organizers say books will be individually priced to sell.
The schedule is set as followed:
Tuesday & Wednesday: Regular Price
Thursday: Books are half price
Friday: Bag Sale
Willard Library is open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend the "Better Books Sale."
Patrons do not need to have a Willard Library card to shop.