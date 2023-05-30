 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
TUESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Tuesday, May 30, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Tuesday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for ozone is issued when a combination of
high temperatures, light winds and other factors are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Willard Library staff preparing for annual book sale

  • Updated
  • 0
Annual book sale at Willard Library

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Willard Public Library's annual book sale is right around the corner, and staff members are busy getting ready.

Officials at the library say they've begun the process of unpacking and displaying over 170 full boxes of books fort the upcoming sale.

The annual sale will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the library.

During the event, a large selection of gently-used hardback and paperback books, including fiction, non-fiction, and children’s books will be available for purchase.

The annual sale is one of Willard Library's biggest fundraisers.

The library is located at 21 N. First Ave. in Evansville.

