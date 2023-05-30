Willard Library staff preparing for annual book sale

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Willard Public Library's annual book sale is right around the corner, and staff members are busy getting ready.
Officials at the library say they've begun the process of unpacking and displaying over 170 full boxes of books fort the upcoming sale.
The annual sale will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the library.
During the event, a large selection of gently-used hardback and paperback books, including fiction, non-fiction, and children’s books will be available for purchase.
The annual sale is one of Willard Library's biggest fundraisers.
The library is located at 21 N. First Ave. in Evansville.