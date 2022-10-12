Willard Library to host 'Eat, Drink, and Be Scary' Halloween event

Willard Library is making preparations for its next big community event, which will be happening just ahead of Halloween.
Officials at the library say they'll be hosting the "Eat, Drink, and Be Scary" Halloween event on Friday, Oct. 28.
The Halloween-time event includes plans of trick-or-treating for kids, food trucks, and a beer garden for adults. The night of events will also include a costume contest, plus a double feature of "Hocus Pocus" and "Psycho."
The event kicks off at 4 p.m., with families invited to trick-or-treat on each floor inside the library. During trick-or-treating, there will be toys, candy, and giveaways from library staff and local businesses.
At 5:30 p.m., the food trucks will open for business, as will the beer garden, provided by Hayne's Corner Brewing Co. After that, movies will start at approximately 6:15 p.m.
While trick-or-treating and movies are free of charge, Willard Public Library says that concessions and adult beverages will need to be purchased.