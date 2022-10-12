 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Gusty west to northwest winds, relative humidity dropping to
around 20 percent, and very dry fuels will result in critical fire
danger Thursday.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001,
002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 013, 014,
015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021, 022, 075, 076, 076, 077, 078,
080, 081, 081, 082, 082, 083, 084, 085, 085, 086, 086, 086, 087,
087, 087, 088, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, 094, 098, 100, 106,
107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, AND 114...

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* AFFECTED AREA...IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS...Fire weather zones 075,
076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089,
090, 091, 092, 093, and 094. IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA...Fire weather
zones 081, 082, 085, 086, 087, and 088. IN WEST KENTUCKY...Fire
weather zones 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010,
011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021, and 022.
IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI...Fire weather zones 076, 086, 087, 098,
100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, and 114.

* WIND...West to northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 30
mph.

* HUMIDITY...around 20 percent.

* THUNDERSTORMS...No thunderstorms expected.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Willard Library to host 'Eat, Drink, and Be Scary' Halloween event

  • Updated
  • 0
Willard Library

Willard Library is making preparations for its next big community event, which will be happening just ahead of Halloween.

Officials at the library say they'll be hosting the "Eat, Drink, and Be Scary" Halloween event on Friday, Oct. 28.

The Halloween-time event includes plans of trick-or-treating for kids, food trucks, and a beer garden for adults. The night of events will also include a costume contest, plus a double feature of "Hocus Pocus" and "Psycho."

The event kicks off at 4 p.m., with families invited to trick-or-treat on each floor inside the library. During trick-or-treating, there will be toys, candy, and giveaways from library staff and local businesses.

At 5:30 p.m., the food trucks will open for business, as will the beer garden, provided by Hayne's Corner Brewing Co. After that, movies will start at approximately 6:15 p.m.

While trick-or-treating and movies are free of charge, Willard Public Library says that concessions and adult beverages will need to be purchased.

Willard Public Library hosting Halloween event

