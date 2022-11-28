Willard Public Library to host Christmas programs in December

Willard Public library will hold holiday-themed programs at the start of December.
One of the most anticipated programs, Victorian Christmas, which has been canceled for two years due to the pandemic.
Victorian Christmas will be held on December 6th at 5pm in Browning Gallery. All who attend can learn how Americans celebrated the holiday during the Civil War with uncommon decorating practices, food, and rituals.
There will also be a photo op with Father Christmas and Krampus.
Those who want to attend, must register for the event by going to the Willard Public Library website.
Then, on December 10th, the library welcomes everyone to join to take free photos with Santa Claus for Santa Visits Willard.
The event will be from 11am to 2pm in the Browning Gallery. Registration is not required.