Willard Public Library's annual book sale coming up in June

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Book lovers in need of a new read should check out an upcoming book sale.
Willard Public Library will be hosting its Annual Book Sale on June 3.
The event will be held in the Browning Gallery and Lankford Archives Reading Room in the lower level of the library from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Annual Book Sale will include a large selection of gently-used hardback and paperback books, including fiction, non-fiction, and children’s books.
The event is the library's biggest fundraiser of the year, helping to support the library's mission to provide free access to books, resources and programs for everyone.
Willard Public Library accepts book donations for the Annual Book Sale year round, so if you'd like to help out by donating some books, you can do so during normal business hours at the library.
More information on Willard Library and its events can be found on the library's website.
Willard Library is located at 21 N. First Ave. in Evansville.