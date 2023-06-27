Winner comes forward to claim prize of 2023 Hadi Shrine Half-Pot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Someone has claimed the grand prize of the Hadi Shrine Half-Pot.
Officials with the Hadi Shriners announced Tuesday that the holder of the winning ticket had come forward.
According to the Hadi Shriners, the winner, who wants to remain anonymous, purchased their ticket at the Hadi Shrine Ticket Office in Downtown Evansville on Monday, June 19.
This year, the total pot reached $214,470, meaning the lucky winner accepted their share of $107,235 before taxes.
The winning ticket was drawn on Saturday during the Hadi Shrinersfest, using a state-certified raffle software.
The Hadi Shriners say they look forward to hosting their next half-pot in 2024.