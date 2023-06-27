 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT FOR
SOUTHWEST INDIANA...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Fine Particles PM 2.5
in the air from now through midnight CDT Wednesday night for the
following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Wednesday night.

A Particulate Alert is issued when the concentration of fine
particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in the atmosphere may
exceed federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Winner comes forward to claim prize of 2023 Hadi Shrine Half-Pot

Hadi Half-Pot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Someone has claimed the grand prize of the Hadi Shrine Half-Pot.

Officials with the Hadi Shriners announced Tuesday that the holder of the winning ticket had come forward.

According to the Hadi Shriners, the winner, who wants to remain anonymous, purchased their ticket at the Hadi Shrine Ticket Office in Downtown Evansville on Monday, June 19.

This year, the total pot reached $214,470, meaning the lucky winner accepted their share of $107,235 before taxes.

The winning ticket was drawn on Saturday during the Hadi Shrinersfest, using a state-certified raffle software.

The Hadi Shriners say they look forward to hosting their next half-pot in 2024.

