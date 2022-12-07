Winner of 44News Scariest Furnace Contest received their new furnace

Jenny York of Owensville, Indiana was this year's winner of the 44News Scariest Furnace Contest and she received her new furnace system today.
It's the third year of the contest partnered with J.E. Shekell to bring one lucky winner a brand new Carrier furnace system.
"This scariest furnace contest is our third year we've been doing it and its been wonderful every year as it's always gone to a family that has been very deserving," says Jeff Bruce, marketing director for J.E. Shekell.
York's old furnace was installed back in 1985. She received a new furnace system as well as a brand new air conditioning unit. Due to her home being a modular home, Cook Air didn't carry the specific furnace system that worked for her home so instead they stepped up and supplied a Carrier A-C unit. It's the first time in nine years York and her family will have air conditioning.
"Well we wanted to make sure Jenny qualified with the equipment. She's in a modular home and our manufacture vendor, Cook Air, that carries the Carrier products didn't have the furnace," says Bruce. "But they stepped up big time and provided her with an air conditioner for free in place of that and then she gone on and purchased the entire system."
"Nine years without air conditioning throughout the house," says Jenny York, winner of the contest. "It's horrible, can get up to 100 degrees sometimes so I'm happy we have a new air conditioner being installed today."
With the new furnace and air conditioning unit this will not only benefit York but her dogs and family members tremendously. They won't have to worry about trying to stay warm in the winter or have to use a window unit to stay cool in the summer.
"It's really important cause I have my grandchildren here all the time and my grandson's autistic so I always try to keep him comfortable," says York. "You know I got my huskies and they like the nice cold air in the summer."