Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold at Evansville Thorntons

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — If you bought a Powerball ticket on the west side of Evansville recently, you may want to check your numbers.
Officials with Hoosier Lottery say that a $1 million winning Powerball ticket was purchased at the Thorntons gas station at 114 S. Rosenberger Ave. in Evansville.
The ticket matched all five numbers in Wednesday night's drawing, missing only the Powerball.
The winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing are: 2-4-54-61-62 with the Powerball of 14.
The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.