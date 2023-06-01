 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold at Evansville Thorntons

  • Updated
  • 0
Lottery generic thanks for playing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — If you bought a Powerball ticket on the west side of Evansville recently, you may want to check your numbers.

Officials with Hoosier Lottery say that a $1 million winning Powerball ticket was purchased at the Thorntons gas station at 114 S. Rosenberger Ave. in Evansville.

The ticket matched all five numbers in Wednesday night's drawing, missing only the Powerball.

The winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing are: 2-4-54-61-62 with the Powerball of 14.

The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you