Winning ticket number announced for Jasper Strassenfest Half-Pot

JASPER, Ind. (WEVV) — Organizers of the Jasper Strassenfest Half-Pot have announced this year's winning numbers.

Officials announced Friday that the winning number of the 2023 Jasper Strassenfest Half Pot Drawing, A-3491294.

The final total for this year’s Jasper Strassenfest Half Pot was $115,045 with $57,522.50 going to the winning ticket holder.

In order to claim the prize, the winning ticket holder should call the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at 812-482-6866 and provide contact information. 

After the winner calls, officials say a Jasper Strassenfest Committee member will get back with them and make arrangements to meet at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at 302 W 6th Street in Jasper.

