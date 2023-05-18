Witness recounts scene of officer involved shooting Wednesday afternoon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — "It's kind of like disbelief at first," is how one witness who didn't want to show his face described the scene of the officer involved shooting Wednesday afternoon at the Sunoco gas station on E Louisiana St. and N Heidelbach Ave.
According to the Evansville Police Departments, officers were attempting to serve a felony warrant to 36-year-old Samuel Curry for parole violation.
"Officers have been trying to locate him and some plain clothes detectives actually saw him out driving," said EPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Anna Gray.
In an effort to avoid a pursuit, undercover detectives followed and waited for Curry to make a stop and he did at the gas station. Body cam footage released by EPD showed the moment when officers took action.
"Marked units arrived on scene and kind of blocked his vehicle in so he wouldn't leave and they gave loud verbal commands for him to show his hands, exit the vehicle and give up," said Sgt. Gray.
44News obtained cell phone video from a witness who was outside cleaning up grass clippings when the incident occurred.
"Shots rang off, I don't know how many shots went off," said the witness. "He pulled into the gas station and one policeman pulled right behind him and blocked him in from the back and then another one kind of did a u-turn around and blocked him in from the front."
Although a nerve wracking situation he said he's glad no one was injured and that the situation has since ceased.
According to EPD, officers fired shots due to Curry holding a gun.
"He did open the driver side door but he produced a handgun at that time 2 EPD officers fired their weapons at curry," said Sgt. Gray. "He was not hit but he did give up at that time."
According to Sgt. Gray shortly after shots rang out he threw out the gun from the car and began complying with officers.
The two officers involved were unharmed. Sgt. Gray said the officers involved were placed on a 3 day administrative leave which is protocol following an officer involved shooting.
Curry was initially taken to the hospital after complaints of feeling ill. He has since been taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail where he's facing several charges.
"He got out and that's a testament to them being able to put the situation down without anybody getting hurt," said the witness.