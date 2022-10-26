Woman calls 911, says she's giving birth while going down Lloyd Expressway near Evansville

A woman called 911 on Wednesday morning in Vanderburgh County, Indiana, and said she was giving birth to a baby.
The woman told the 911 dispatcher that she was just coming into Evansville when she started to give birth. A man's voice can be heard in the background saying "I'm pulling over," and emergency officials learned that the two were just past the University of Southern Indiana on the Lloyd Expressway.
We're told the woman was trying to make it to a hospital in Evansville from from Carmi, Illinois.
Officials with USI Public Safety say they were able to meet up with the man and the woman near Schutte Road, where they began helping the woman who was in active labor.
They say USI Public Safety Sgt. Jonathon Hancock was able to help with the delivery until an ambulance arrived. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office and the Perry Township Fire department also responded to help.
As of last report, the baby and mother are both fine.