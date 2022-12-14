Woman charged for 90 pounds of marijuana in Evansville out on $20,000 cash bond

A woman who was charged after 90 pounds of marijuana was confiscated in Evansville has been released from custody after posting bond.
Court records entered Wednesday show Hua Hou, a woman from Rancho Cucamonga, California, posted a $20,000 cash bond.
The court entry was from Hou's initial hearing, which was held on Wednesday morning.
Previously, police said that Hou had been arrested and charged with dealing marijuana after 90 pounds of the plant was confiscated in Evansville.
Investigators said that the large shipment of 90 pounds of marijuana was packaged in 90 parcels being delivered from California.