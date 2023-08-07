Woman dead after off-road vehicle crash in Vanderburgh County

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — One person is dead after an off-road vehicle (ORV) crash that happened in Vanderburgh County over the weekend.
Indiana DNR officials say first responders were called to the crash in the area of Saint Wendel Road and Emge Road, just south of the Diamond Island Road intersection, around 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Authorities say a side-by-side ORV being driven by 35-year-old Natalie Skeels of Evansville lost control on a curve and struck a tree. Concerned citizens removed Skeels from the vehicle along with her passenger, 35-year-old Bryn Dant of Poseyville, and provided lifesaving measures.
DNR officials say Dant was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries. According to the DNR, Dant was not wearing or using safety gear at the time of the crash.
Dant's obituary says she is survived by her husband and four kids. It says she was a graduate of Reitz High School and Lincoln Trail College.
The incident remains under investigation at this time.