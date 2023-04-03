 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Woman identified after deadly Evansville wreck

  • Updated
  • 0
Kratzville and Hobart

First responders were called to a deadly single-vehicle crash on Kratzville Road Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a woman who died in a crash on Sunday.

The coroner's office says 48-year-old Tammy Sue Stieff of Evansville was the woman who died in the crash.

As we reported, the crash happened on Kratzville Road near Locust Hill Cemetery.

Authorities said that Stieff died after reportedly losing control of her car, going off-road, and crashing into a tree. The coroner's office ruled her cause of death to be blunt force trauma.

The incident remains under investigation by police.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you