Woman identified after deadly Evansville wreck

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a woman who died in a crash on Sunday.
The coroner's office says 48-year-old Tammy Sue Stieff of Evansville was the woman who died in the crash.
As we reported, the crash happened on Kratzville Road near Locust Hill Cemetery.
Authorities said that Stieff died after reportedly losing control of her car, going off-road, and crashing into a tree. The coroner's office ruled her cause of death to be blunt force trauma.
The incident remains under investigation by police.