Woman identified in Gibson County death investigation

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — The Gibson County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a woman whose body was found on Tuesday.
As we reported on Tuesday, multiple agencies were involved in a death investigation near the Diplomat Motel in Oakland City after the body was discovered.
The coroner now tells us the woman was 43-year-old Stephanie Coitrone. We're told Coitrone stayed at the motel.
The coroner says that the results of Coitrone's autopsy are pending toxicology reports, which could take up to six weeks to get back.
We'll provide any new details on the investigation when they become available.