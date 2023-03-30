 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, Olmsted Lock and Dam, and Cairo.

.The Ohio River at Newburgh and Mount Vernon will fall below flood
by tomorrow afternoon, and crests are expected J.T Myers,
Shawneetown, Olmsted and Cairo by tonight.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 38.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late this evening and continue falling to 20.3 feet Sunday,
April 09.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Woman identified in Gibson County death investigation

  • Updated
  • 0
Investigators at the scene of a death investigation in Gibson County

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — The Gibson County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a woman whose body was found on Tuesday.

As we reported on Tuesday, multiple agencies were involved in a death investigation near the Diplomat Motel in Oakland City after the body was discovered.

The coroner now tells us the woman was 43-year-old Stephanie Coitrone. We're told Coitrone stayed at the motel.

The coroner says that the results of Coitrone's autopsy are pending toxicology reports, which could take up to six weeks to get back.

We'll provide any new details on the investigation when they become available.

