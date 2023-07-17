Woman killed in Posey County crash identified

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — The identity of a woman who was killed in a Monday morning crash in Posey County has been released.

The Posey County Sheriff's Office says the woman who was killed in the crash was 38-year-old Jodi Beth Wheeler of Chandler.

Authorities said that 35-year-old Dustin Broad of Spottsville, Kentucky was the man behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

Broad, who is suspected of driving under the influence, crashed into a ditch in the area of SR 66 and Bluegrass Road, the sheriff's office said.

While Broad was able to get out of the car, Wheeler was pronounced dead at the scene, PCSO said.

Broad faces charges of DUI and DUI causing death, along with several misdemeanor charges in connection to the crash.

The sheriff's office said that Broad has a prior DUI conviction.